And Just Like That season 2 release date and everything else we know

When is And Just Like That season 2 out? And Just Like That reintroduced us to characters we hadn’t seen in eleven years. But after a controversial first season, what can we expect in season 2? The TV series seemed impossible to escape from when it aired. Articles abounded about how viewers hated certain characters, missed others, and disliked the direction the show had gone in after its first outing and the two movies that followed.

However, HBO has revealed that the first episode and those that followed were amongst the most-watched shows they’d aired to date. They also boasted a huge jump in subscribers, suggesting people had signed up just to watch it. Sex and the City has always had its critics, but it’s also hugely popular amongst certain demographic who enjoy its approach to women’s sexuality and the normalisation of women’s bodies.

So, for all the naysayers, critics, and complaints, they were obviously doing something right. But can they maintain this confidence for another season? And what do we know about And Just Like That season 2 series? Read on to find out; spoilers for season one to follow.

And Just Like That season 2 release date: When’s And Just Like That season 2 out?

In March, showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed that HBO Max had renewed the spin-off for a second season, but no return date has been announced. The first series only aired its final episode in February, so everything is still in progress.

When cast members have been asked, they’ve all said they hope they can return and thankfully, it looks as though their wishes have been answered. And with these viewing numbers, who can blame them!

The first season spent a lot of time showing the three remaining leads adjusting to the world they now live in. As women in their 50s, they have to get used to new standards in terms of representation and terminology.

Sarita Choudhury, who plays real estate agent Seema Patel says she hopes season two will allow them to jump into who they are without the periods of awkwardness we’ve already seen. Perhaps we’ll see more fully-fledged storylines without the necessary adjustment to being middle-aged women in a 2020s New York.

And Just Like That season 2 cast: Who’s in And Just Like That season 2?

We can, of course, assume that the main three characters will return; Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. Also, the clothing has always been almost as big a star as the characters themselves, and this will no doubt continue.

With the death of Mr Big in the first episode of last season, our star Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was once again sent stumbling through single life and dating while coping with her grief. The assault allegations made against Chris Noth (who plays Mr Big) meant the flashbacks and memories intended to pepper through the series were omitted. Also missing was Samantha (Kim Cattrall), a conspicuous absence that spawned a lot of speculation online.

No one has officially confirmed the reason for this absence, but Cattrall has liked several tweets that suggest she made the choice for personal reasons relating to her career rather than beef with anyone involved.

Samantha is regularly mentioned throughout the show as living in London after falling out with Carrie, so they have left the option open for her to return in the next series if Cattrall wants to. This does, however, seem unlikely at the moment.

And Just Like That season 2 plot: What will happen in And Just Like That season 2?

Cynthia Dixon spent a lot of the series secretly sleeping with the new character Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), a non-binary stand-up comedian and podcast host. They meet through Carrie, as she features on a podcast with Che relating to sex and relationships across all genders in the modern world.

Che believes that Cynthia Dixon’s Miranda and her husband Steve (David Eigenberg) are in an open relationship, but she breaks up with Miranda when this is proved false. Miranda and Steve then also separate, and by the end of the series, Carrie has her own Podcast. This means that it’s possible Che won’t return for the next season, and maybe Steve won’t either.

One of Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) and Harry’s (Evan Handler) children also comes out as non-binary, changing their name to Rock. The gender spectrum has been explored throughout the series, with a Rock focused episode ending the series.

With other characters potentially heading into open relationships and Miranda completely re-evaluating her sexuality, we can expect more fluidity in love and gender in the next series. This charmingly reflects events in Cynthia Dixon’s own life, as personal events in her own life have led her to be a vocal advocate of LGBTQ+ rights.

While the series ended with Carrie on a platonic computer date with Peter (Jon Tenney), a fellow widow, she then shares a kiss with Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez), her podcast producer. Whether she will continue this relationship into the next series, if she’s ready to after Big’s death, will likely be a big question in the opening episodes.

And Just Like That season 2 trailer: Does And Just Like That season 2 have a trailer?

Not at this time. The series was only confirmed very recently. Showrunner Michael Patrick King has said that he can’t wait to get stuck into the writing process. While another source said to Page Six that the creative conversations haven’t happened yet.

If it follows the same cycle as the first series, we can expect filming to start in the summer, with the show airing weekly from December. Of course, this could change depending on when the cast and crew are available or what else HBO have on their schedule.

It’s such early days that there are many currently unanswered questions surrounding And Just Like That season two. But with such well-established characters, we can be assured that they will continue to make us laugh with their compelling and charming attempts to navigate the modern world.

With Charlotte being the only one still partnered up, both Carrie and Miranda will be adjusting to the dating world in 2022. Chances are, it’ll be awkward, messy, and hilarious, but also incredibly well dressed.