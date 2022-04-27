Every American Horror Story season now streaming on Disney Plus UK

Searching for a TV series to dig your teeth into? Well, horror fans will be thrilled to learn that Disney has got you covered. Every season of American Horror Story is now available to stream on Disney Plus for all our UK readers. That’s right; you can enjoy ten seasons worth of spooky content all from the comfort of your own home.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is an anthology series that isn’t afraid to dive into the depths of our nightmares. Each season explores a new story, with a different plot and set of characters, along with a fresh creepy theme. In short, American Horror Story is the perfect show to binge, since you will rarely find yourself bored as it constantly changes with every chapter.

Since releasing back in 2011, the show has gripped viewers earning 28 Primetime Emmy nominations, and even spawning a Hulu spin-off series titled American Horror Stories. Previously Disney Plus held only season 9 of the series, 1984, and the most recent instalment of the show Double Feature. Now fans can enjoy every American Horror Story episode by signing up for the streaming service.

American Horror Story seasons added to Disney Plus UK:

American Horror Story: Murder House (S1)

American Horror Story: Asylum (S2)

American Horror Story: Coven (S3)

American Horror Story: Freak Show (S4)

American Horror Story: Hotel (S5)

American Horror Story: Roanoke (S6)

American Horror Story: Cult (S7)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (S8)

These join 1984 and Double Feature, which were already on the service. Currently, this exciting update for Disney Plus only applies to readers over the pond (sorry to all you US residents). However, all episodes of the series are also available on Hulu, which costs $6.99 per month with ads or $12.99 per month without – so don’t worry, American scarehounds, you are covered on the American Horror Story front too.

For our UK readers, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month, meaning that it will calculate to £79.90 for the year. If you have already rewatched all the seasons of Murphy’s series and are dying for more, here is our guide to American Horror Story season 11.