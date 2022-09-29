Ambulance is now streaming on Amazon Prime

Looking for a new action movie to watch this weekend? Well, look no further, film fans, because Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has got you covered. Michael Bay’s latest drama movie starring the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ambulance, is now available to watch on the platform for subscribers.

Despite underperforming at the box office, only grossing $52 million worldwide against a $40 million production budget, Ambulance is undoubtedly a fun time that will get your blood-bumping. Currently holding a respectable 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, it is your typical action movie pick come movie night – that ultimately we here at The Digital Fix recommend watching at least once.

In our three-star review for the thriller movie, we praised the cast chemistry and bold direction of Bay’s filmmaking, writing: “Far from the best movie ever, but enough explosions, Bay-isms, and strong performances make it a decent adaptation of a GTA video game car chase.” Sounds like a banging Friday night in, if you ask us!

The official synopsis for Ambulance reads: “Decorated veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal).”

“A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza González) onboard.”

As we mentioned above, the flick is available on Prime Video, meaning that if you want to enjoy it, you need to have an Amazon Prime Membership. Prime Video costs £8.99/$14.99 per month so start reaching for your wallets, friends.

