All the Alien movies are now on Disney Plus

When it comes to alien movies, they don’t get much better than… well, the Alien movies. The hugely popular series of sci-fi movies, which began in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s Alien, continues to live and breathe today with further sequels, prequels, and spin-offs still being pumped out. And now, thanks to the merger of Disney and Fox, you can watch every movie from the franchise, on streaming service Disney Plus.

As of March 18, 2022, you can now catch all of the epic Alien franchise on Disney Plus from start to finish. Starting with the horror movie in space that started it all, through the sequels and spin-offs which come in varying degrees of quality, right through to the prequel movies which explain the origins of the terrifying Xenomorphs.

The much-maligned Alien 3 is on there, and so are the more obscure instalments in the franchise such as Alien Resurrection, Alien Vs Predator, and Alien Vs Predator: Requiem. They join the more modern prequel movies from the series, Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant.

If you are a Disney Plus subscriber, you may know that the 1986 sequel, Aliens, was already available on the service. So too, was the first of the prequel movies, 2012’s Prometheus. The other six movies in the series have now been added to complete the collection.

While the first two movies of the Alien series are heralded as some of the best sci-fi movies of all time, Alien 3 was plagued by production issues and the end result is so messy that even director David Fincher refuses to acknowledge it.

The prequel movies also get their fair share of flack from critics and audiences, and while it’s understandable given the way they alter the whole lore of the Alien franchise, they are actually very good monster movies that deserve a rewatch and re-evaluation.

There’s no better time to go through the series again, or, if you’ve never seen the Alien movies, what are you waiting for?