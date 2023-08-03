Al Pacino thinks Christopher Nolan hates him for one specific reason

Christopher Nolan’s last movie before he launched into The Dark Knight Trilogy was a thriller movie starring Al Pacino and a cast-against-type Robin Williams. 2002’s Insomnia is not as well known as some of Nolan’s bigger blockbuster movies, but like Memento – is definitely worth watching.

In 2014, the British newspaper The Telegraph reported that since Insomnia, the relationship between Al Pacino and Christopher Nolan have “since cooled.” Pacino said at a BFI event; “He hasn’t offered me a film in a while, you know why? I’ll tell you why. He asked me to be in this movie and I didn’t do it.”

While Pacino wouldn’t reveal the film in question, he thinks he annoyed the Oppenheimer director. “I think that might have miffed him a little bit, but I’m being presumptuous myself.” It’s fun to imagine what role Nolan may have asked Pacino to do – Commissioner Gordon seems the most likely, although Pacino as Batman villain would also have been fun.