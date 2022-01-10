How to watch After Life season 3 – can I stream Ricky Gervais’s new Netflix series?

How can you watch After Life season 3? Written by and starring Ricky Gervais, After Life took the world by storm when it first debuted on the streaming service Netflix. The dark comedy quickly became the most viewed British comedy in the world, and now it’s back for a third season.

Gervais stars as Tony Johnson, a local newspaper journalist living in the sleepy town of Tambury. When we first meet Tony, he’s depressed and contemplating taking his own life after the death of his wife. Believing he has nothing to live for, Tony spends his days being blunt and mean to everyone around him; the only thing that keeps him going is his beloved pet dog.

Try as he might, though, to cut himself off from society, Tony can’t help but connect with the strange and wonderful people living in Tambury, and he slowly finds a new purpose in life. The series has been widely praised for its sensitive and poignant depiction of grief, winning Best Comedy at the 2021 National Television Awards. Now though, Tony and the people of Tambury are back for one last ride.

Where can I watch After Life season 3?

You can watch all of After Life season 3 on Netflix from 08:00GMT on January 14. Unlike Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, Netflix releases all of its episodes at once so you can watch them at your leisure; either binging them all in one sitting or parsing them out over the next few weeks.

Will there be An After Life season 4?

Unfortunately not, Gervais is famous for his short series- usually ending them after two seasons and a Christmas special – and he’s confirmed that After Life will come to an end after season 3. In a recent interview with Deadline, he explained his decision to bring the series to a close.

“The reason I said it is definitely the end is so I’d be bullied and made fun of for going back on it,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer I should do a fourth [season], I should do it in terms of economics, and the audience would love it, everything points towards it except would series four be as good as the first three and actually better because it’s no good for it to be just as good? I don’t want it to outstay its welcome.”

Can I stream After Life season 3?

Yes, as a Netflix exclusive, it’s impossible to watch it any other way! If you’ve not got a Netflix account and want to catch up on After Life, you can see how much a Netflix subscription costs here.