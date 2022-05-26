The Addams Family Netflix series coming autumn this year

The Addams Family are creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, and they are coming to Netflix this autumn. Tim Burton, the legendary director who brought us a couple of Batman movies, among many other great, gothic hits, is making a Netflix series based on Wednesday Addams, and it’s coming this year, according to a poster spotted by Collider.

Jenna Ortega, the star of the new Scream movie, and the A24 horror movie X, is having quite the year. She will play the titular role in Wednesday, the series focussing on the daughter of the dysfunctional family, which is being created by the streaming service Netflix.

Tim Burton is renowned for his work on various family movies like Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the animated movies Corpse Bride and Frankenweenie. He does, however, have a penchant for much darker content, like the musical Sweeney Todd, so he’s the perfect filmmaker to put his voice to The Addams Family TV series. This marks Burton’s first link up with streaming giant Netflix, and his first small screen project for more than 20 years.

The Addams Family first began life as a cartoon strip way back in the 1930s, and have since become a household name in television, film, and video games. Most notably, the freaky family were the stars of two brilliant ‘90s movies, and two less impressive animated movies more recently.

Wednesday will focus on the daughter of Morticia and Gomez, as she tries to navigate school life while dealing with her supernatural powers. The show is being billed as something of a sci-fi series for young adults.

We are very excited for the Wednesday series, not least of all because none other than Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci, the actor who played Wednesday back in the ’90s, is joining the show as a recurring character.

Catherine Zeta-Jones will also appear as Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzmán takes on the role of Gomez Addams. There is no exact date for release just yet, but we expect the series to drop around Halloween 2022.