Jenna Ortega turned down Wednesday role at first

Jenna Ortega has revealed that she turned down the lead role in smash hit Netflix series Wednesday multiple times. At the time, she wanted to focus on movies and was reluctant to return to TV. She was eventually persuaded mainly by the involvement of Tim Burton.

“I got the email, passed on it. I had done so much TV in my life, all I’ve ever wanted to do is film,” Ortega recalled to The Sunday Times. “I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about. The only reason I went back is because Tim is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no — I think I’m OK,’ a couple [more] times.”

Ortega is now circling the lead role in a sequel to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice. Wednesday ended up being a massive ratings hit for Netflix in 2022, second only to Stranger Things season 4.

Ortega has been a child star since she was 10-years-old, in series such as Rake, Know it All Nina, Richie Rich, Stuck in the Middle and more. Since 2021, she has broken into film (mainly horror movies) such as The Fallout, Scream, Studio 666, Ti West’s X, and American Carnage. Her most recent movie role is in Scream 6.

