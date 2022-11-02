Lupita Nyong’o to star in A Quiet Place spin-off

Paramount seems keen for John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place to expand into a fully-fledged franchise. The 2018 horror movie was a sleeper hit, that has already spawned a sequel that did well despite the pandemic. A Quiet Place 3 (directed by Krasinski) is reportedly on the way in 2025. In the meantime, spin-off A Quiet Place: Day One is set to be directed by Michael Sarnoski and be released in March 2024. And it has reportedly found its star in Black Panther‘s Lupita Nyong’o, according to Deadline.

Not much is known about the Quiet Place spin-off, but it is based on an idea by Krasinski. A Quiet Place Part II was the first theatrical-only release of the pandemic era, opening in May 2021. It went on to earn almost $300 million worldwide. This was not far behind A Quiet Place, which earned $340 million in 2018, which was obviously before the pandemic.

Horror movies have been doing well at the box office in 2022, and they tend to be relatively low-budget and therefore can be extremely profitable. Smile, Nope, and Scream have all made between $140 million and $190 million each. Smaller horror movies like The Invitation, Orphan: First Kill, and Barbarian have made between $30 million and $45 million each.

Terrifier 2, which had the tiny budget of $250,000, has made nearly $8 million and rising at the box office. Unlike most movies, which make a lot of money in their opening weekend and then significantly drop-off, Terrifier 2’s box office has been going up each week.

Paramount will be hoping that A Quiet Place can be a horror franchise that can compete with those that rely on nostalgia, such as Halloween and Scream. Lupita Nyong’o has some experience in the horror arena, with Jordan Peele’s Us, and the fun zombie movie Little Monsters – which were both released in 2019. She will next be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, reprising her role as Nakia.

While we wait to find out more about A Quiet Place: Day One, check out our guide to the best monster movies.