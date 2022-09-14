A Million Little Things season 5 release date speculation and more

When is A Million Little Things season 5 out? Over the last four years, A Million Little Things has become one of most captivating drama series around. Starting from a tragic premise, the TV series from DJ Nash has evolved into a strong, inter-personal story that’s about to reach its conclusion.

Since the show premiered in 2017, we’ve followed friends Rome, Gary, Maggie, Regina and Katherine through thick and thing, watching as they cope with the loss of their pal Jon. Each has gone through some particular heartache and personal change from Jon’s death, and that’s set them down paths they previously couldn’t have imagined.

Now that we’re onto the last episodes, what is the A Million Little Things season 5 release date? When will we see how each plotline will be finished and tied up? Can Maggie and Gary keep it together? Rome, Regina, and Katherine too. At this point, our hearts can barely take it, but we must for the purpose of great TV. Tissues are to your right, here’s what we know so far.

A Million Little Things season 5 release date speculation

Rest easy: A Million Little Things season 5 has been confirmed by ABC. Unfortunately, there’s currently no specific premiere date. Filming only started on September 5 – Labor Day – pushing us into 2023 before we’ll see the new episodes.

This is counter to the release scheduled previously. A Million Little Things ran on a standard TV season cycle, starting in September and finishing the following February or March year-on-year. For the first time, the series is skipping a year to start elsewhere.

We wouldn’t want to speculate on when you can expect season 5 to start, but rest assured it’s all happening.

A Million Little Things season 5 trailer speculation

Sadly, there isn’t a trailer yet for A Million Little Things season 5. At time of writing, the show is still in production, so it’ll be some time before a teaser emerges.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for A Million Little Things season 4 to jog your mind on where Eddie, Maggie, Regina, Rome, Catherine, and Gary were at.

A Million Little Things season 5 plot speculation

We can expect A Million Little Things season 5 to immediately tackle the huge cliffhanger around Gary and Maggie. At the end of season 4, it’s revealed that Maggie is finally pregnant with the couple’s first child, a recurring plotline for them.

However, right at the end we learn that Gary has a little secret: he has cancer, and the prognosis isn’t great. Rome learns this right just as the episode is finishing, forcing us to wait until season 5 to figure out what comes next. Will Gary make it through? Will they have their family? What does Rome do with this information? So many questions!

A Million Little Things season 5 cast

We can expected that all the main cast of A Million Little Things will return for season 5. Since this is the final season, we should see many of the recurring stars, like Stéphanie Szostak and Nikiva Dionne, stop by to tie up all threads neatly.

A Million Little Things season 5 main cast:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

We’ll keep this list update if more are added as main stars.

Where can you watch A Million Little Things season 5?

In the US, A Million Little Things is broadcast on ABC, before becoming available to on streaming service Disney Plus. In the UK, unfortunately, there’s currently no streaming availability.

In the US, A Million Little Things is broadcast on ABC, before becoming available to on streaming service Disney Plus. In the UK, unfortunately, there's currently no streaming availability.

This might change once all five seasons are available, and we'll be sure to let you know if it does.