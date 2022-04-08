Vanessa Hudgens says she has a gift and can talk to ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens, who rose to popularity for her roles in musicals like the High School Musical movies and Tick, Tick… Boom, has a supernatural gift. She can see, hear, and feel ghosts, and during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she explained she’s done this her whole life.

“I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things. I shut it down for awhile because it’s scary,” she says. “The unknown is scary. But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it’.” She explains that she’s had many paranormal experiences over the years, stretching right back to when she was a young child.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was eight-years-old, and there was, like, you know those ducks that you pull? It’s a toy,” she states. “There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me. And I was like, ‘Interesting’.”

Hudgens goes on to discuss using a spirit box for her first actual, real life investigation into strange happenings. “We found this one tombstone of a spirit that we’re told is very playful,” she says. “So I turn [the spirit box] on and I go ‘Hi Sam, I’m Vanessa, this is Gigi’. Then Gigi goes, ‘Sam, can you tell us our names’, and then we just hear ‘Shhhh Vanessa, shhhh’.”

The actor has spoken about this this before, telling People magazine in 2011 about another ghost encounter she had in North Carolina. “I was chasing around my ghost for like ten minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left,” she said, explaining the vibes she got from her spectral pal: “I feel like she might have lost a husband at war and she’s waiting for her man to come back to her. It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell.”

We don’t know about you, but we reckon she’s a shoe-in for the next Ghostbusters movie. You can find her in Tick, Tick… Boom on Netflix, or you can check out the High School musical trilogy on Disney Plus.