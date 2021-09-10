Dungeons & Dragons star calls fantasy movie “action-packed” and “funny as hell”

After the disappointing 2000 adaptation of the classic tabletop roleplaying game, Dungeons and Dragons, it seemed like the Forgotten Realms would never get its big and wholly deserved Hollywood moment. However, just like a Cleric casting True Resurrection on their cursed party, it looks like the new Dungeons and Dragons movie will rectify past cinematic mistakes. In a recent interview with Collider, actor Justice Smith has hinted that the upcoming fantasy movie won’t disappoint.

Written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the duo behind the 2018 action movie Game Night, the new Dungeons and Dragons movie is one of the most anticipated films for roleplayers and fantasy lovers. With the production recently finished filming and now set to release in 2023, many fans have been wondering if the flick will be able to deliver a killer film finally – or fumble like the infamous 2000s movie starring Jeremy Irons.

While promoting his new thriller movie, The Voyeurs, Smith teased that fans shouldn’t be that worried about the latest D&D film, praising its storytelling, hinting at action-packed entertainment, and confirming that the movie is “funny as hell”.

“[Goldstein and Daley are] incredible. They’re so funny and they have such clear vision. I loved Game Night. That movie is so good and so funny. And it’s such a clear, specific story. It doesn’t try and be anything that it’s not. I think they approached this the same way,” Smith explained. “I can’t spoil too much but it’s action-packed, thrilling, funny as hell… it’s all of the things and yet it has a clear idea. That specificity is key in storytelling and John and Jonathan do that so well, being like, ‘This is the story we’re telling but they’re making it enjoyable the entire time.’ This is me not trying to spoil the movie in any regards. I’ve given away no details.”

We are curious to see what the upcoming adventure movie will look like. Currently, plot details are being kept under wraps, and it is unclear if the film will have an original story or be based on one of the game’s many campaigns. Stay tuned for updates.

The new Dungeons and Dragons movie is set to release on March 3, 2023. While we wait on more news for the flick, why not try your hand at more fantastical adventures with our list of the best animated movies.