The Dungeons and Dragons movie has wrapped filming

It looks like the new Dungeons and Dragons movie just rolled a crit on its filming check. Co-director John Francis Daley (Game Night) took to social media to announce that the upcoming fantasy movie has officially wrapped production.

The director tweeted the update last Friday, writing, “Wrapped D&D today! Still alive!” The news comes as a welcome surprise, as details surrounding the highly anticipated adventure movie have been sparse, and all of us Forgotten Realms roleplayers are hungry for info. Based on the hit tabletop roleplaying game, Dungeons and Dragons, the movie sports an A-list cast, and an impressive crew.

While our passive perception isn’t high enough to work out the movie’s narrative, our investigation stats are still on point. The cast for the D&D movie includes DCEU actor Chris Pine (Wonder Woman), and Michelle Rodriguez from the Fast and Furious franchise. Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) will also make an appearance alongside Hugh Grant (Notting Hill), who will star as the movie’s villain.

This isn’t the first time D&D has been brought to the big screen. Back in 2000, we saw the nightmare that was the game’s first theatrical adaptation, starring Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans. Hopefully, this new take won’t be as disappointing as its predecessor, which famously flopped critically and at the worldwide box office.

Wrapped D&D today! Still alive! — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) August 19, 2021

Daley is co-writing and co-directing the new D&D with his Game Night collaborator Jonathan Goldstein. the two previously co-wrote the story for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Only time will tell if they manage to deliver a story that finally does the rich world of D&D justice.

Besides the upcoming movie, adventurers and dungeon masters can also look forward to a new TV series, inspired by the hit game. Derek Kolstad (John Wick) is leading the project, with Paramount producing.

Currently, the new Dungeons and Dragons movie is set to release in 2023. While we wait on updates on both the film and the upcoming TV series, why not try your hand at more fantastical adventures with our list of the best animated movies.