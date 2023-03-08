65 director reveals his favourite dinosaur, and it’s a surprise choice

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are the writers of the Quiet Place movies, and have now teamed up to write and direct upcoming dinosaur movie 65. Director of the best Spider-Man movies, Sam Raimi, is a producer on the movie, and the three filmmakers recently did a Reddit AMA.

In the AMA, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods discussed working with Adam Driver; “We love how dedicated Adam is to every single role he’s done. He’s such a professional, he’s super funny and down to earth. A lot of our work in ‘directing him’ (in quotes, because you don’t usually have to direct one of our generation’s best actors) is having conversations in prep about the script, the character, etc. so that once we are all on set, our collective homework is 99% done.”

“In attracting Adam to the project, we sent him both the script and a pre-recorded 20 minute pitch video in which we described the entire film, the character journey, the underlying emotional themes of the film, and visual concept art to illuminate the ambition of the final movie. He seemed to really respond to the character’s journey and the overall family dynamic of the movie… plus, who doesn’t like dinosaurs?!”

As well as the questions about process etc, the people came through with far more important ones, such as; “Would you rather battle a T-rex-sized Adam Driver or an Adam-Driver-sized T-rex?” and “What’s yalls favorite dinosaur?” Scott Beck replied with an unconventional choice; “Quetzalcoatlus. It’s insane that something that massive could take to the sky.” This relatively obscure dinosaur did get to have a pivotal scene in Jurassic World: Dominion, so they’re clearly having a moment.

Dinosaur movies have been almost entirely confined to the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises for the last 30 years, so it’s great to see a different take on a subject that should be ripe for a wide variety of movies.

