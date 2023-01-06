Jurassic World Dominion is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Jurassic World: Dominion was the third highest grossing movie of 2022, and one of only three to cross the magic one billion dollar mark. It didn’t fare too well critically, with only 29% of critics giving it a positive review. However, you cannot stop the public – and especially kids – and their insatiable appetite for dinosaurs. Dominion also had the added draw of bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from the Jurassic Park cast – for that added injection of nostalgia.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now available on Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost to subscribers. So, in the unlikely event that you wanted to see the culmination of the Jurassic World trilogy and haven’t already – now is your chance.

Jurassic World: Dominion sees Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) trying to care for and raise Maisie (Isabella Sermon) in isolated seclusion, in case anyone finds out she’s a clone. They are drawn into a plot at Biosyn Genetics, which is run by Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott).

Alan Grant (Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Goldblum) also become embroiled in the plot, which involves genetically-engineered giant locusts. The adventure takes Owen and Claire from the Sierra Nevada mountains, to Malta, to a dinosaur reserve in the Italian Dolomite mountains.

The first Jurassic World movie was released in 2015 and made $1.6 billion, and was followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, released in 2018, which made $1.3 billion. Although Dominion seems like a conclusion, it seems likely that there will be more movies in the franchise given the amount of money involved.

