Zac Efron is so ripped in new sports movie, he’s distracting the cast

Some behind-the-scenes photos of Zac Efron on the set of his new sports movie The Iron Claw where he looks almost unrecognisable were recently leaked. Now, his co-star Lily James has admitted that his physique was distracting on set.

James told The Sun; “[He had] a great bowl cut, but he was also incredibly muscly, which was slightly more distracting. But what was more incredible is his performance, he has really transformed.” James is no stranger to physical transformations herself, having recently taken on the role of Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

The A24 movie will explore the whole Von Erich family, from father Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany) to his many wrestling sons. It’s unfortunately a tragic tale – Fritz had six sons in total, but Kevin (played by Efron) was the only one still living when Fritz passed away. The Von Erich dynasty popularised the ‘iron claw’ wrestling hold during their careers.

Kerry Von Erich (played by The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White) was in a motorcycle accident that led to his foot being amputated, he then wore a prosthetic which he mostly kept a secret, and continued to wrestle. Triangle of Sadness‘ Harris Dickinson plays another one of the wrestling sons – David.

This is not the first time that a ‘stranger than fiction’ movie based on a true story has been made about real-life wrestlers. 2014’s Foxcatcher stars Steve Carell as John du Pont, an eccentric multi-millionaire who forms a wrestling team in the 1980s. Brothers Dave (Mark Ruffalo) and Mark (Channing Tatum) join the team and jealousies turn to murder.

The Iron Claw will be directed by Sean Durkin (The Nest).