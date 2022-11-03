Yellowstone season 5 sees some “shady business” from John Dutton

Yellowstone season 5 is almost upon us, as it will be hitting the Paramount Network on November 13. It looks as though it will be another action-packed season, with shady dealings, double-crossings and more to be expected from the Duttons and those surrounding them.

John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is now governor of Montana, but if you think that’s going to stop him from trying to acquire more power, land and money – you’ve got another think coming. Speaking to TV Insider, Wes Bentley (who plays John’s troubled adopted son Jamie) says; “John’s trying to blow it all up.” He’s determined to use his authority to stop any development or progress. “That becomes a clash of state versus corporate power — ironically, with John as the state. There’s definitely some shady business,” Bentley continues.

“Jamie tries to convince [his father John and sister Beth] they could use (rather than break or bend) the law to do the things they want to do. But they’re a blunt object.” It looks as though it will be pride that topples the father-daughter political machine; “You could argue John is his own worst enemy at this point.”

The fifth season also sees CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) escalating her campaign to destroy the Dutton clan and the family also clashing with powerful Broken Rock Tribe chairman and casino mogul Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) – who still wants to reclaim the ranch for his people.

While the fifth season seems to spell doom and gloom for most of the characters, on a lighter note – country music artist Lainey Wilson is joining the cast as Louisiana crooner Abby, who entertains in the local watering hole. Yellowstone boss Taylor Sheridan created the role specifically for the rising star, whose music has previously been used on the show’s soundtrack.

While we wait for the fifth season to hit, check out our guide to the best westerns. Yee haw!