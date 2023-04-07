What song is in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3? Being part set in the ’90s, you know Yellowjakcets was always going to have a great soundtrack. Hard not to when you’re in one of the best decades for alternative music!

Tunes featured in the horror series so far have been very thematically relevant. For the most part anyway, some nu-metal notwithstanding. Beyond just setting the mood, they tell us more about what the Yellowjackets cast is thinking and feeling in that moment.

But what song is in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3? The thriller series takes an ominous turn, and there’s an atmospheric cut to go with it.

The song in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 is ‘Bells For Her’ by Tori Amos. This is what plays towards the end of the episode, over a montage of various characters, especially Lottie, who has a grim premonition involving blood on her hands.

The lyrics are fitting: “Can’t stop what’s coming, can’t stop what’s on its way” goes the chorus. Seems like something wicked this way comes, and although Lottie can see it, she can’t do much to stop it, much like what happened to Travis. Whatever it is, Shauna, Taissa, Misty, Van, and everyone else’s situation in the present could get considerably more complicated.

‘Bells For Her’ is the third track on the seminal album Under the Pink, out in 1994. Naturally, the drama series soundtrack is generally from the ’90s, so far being comprised of song the protagonists would listen to.

