What songs are in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1? Being half set in the ’90s, you know Yellowjackets has some great tunes on the soundtrack. Warning, spoilers ahead.

New episodes of the horror series contain some belters, ranging from radio-friend riffs to pure ’90s alternative. Usually, these cuts are used for dramatic effect on the thriller series, to really let us know the Yellowjackets cast are going through some stuff. Others are more for comedic effect.

Here, we’ve listed all the songs in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1, paying closer attention to two particular scenes. Warning, may cause some dancing.

What songs are in Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1?

‘Seventeen’ by Sharon Van Etten

‘No Return’ by Craig Wedren and Anna Warner

‘Drown’ by The Smashing Pumpkins

‘#1 Crush’ by Garbage

‘Last Resort’ by Papa Roach

‘Bobby Who?’ by Craig Wedren, Anna Waroker, and Theodore Shapiro

‘Cornflake Girl’ by Tori Amos

What song is Shauna’s husband Jeff listening to?

Shauna’s husband Jeff listens to ‘Last Resort’ by Papa Roach. Given he was in college when the album Infest came out, he was the perfect age for Papa Roach and nu metal to form an indelible part of his musical identity.

He uses ‘Last Resort’ as a song to get himself pumped up. It’s a funny scene that plays in an overarching theme looking at the ways we never quite outgrow our teenage and early adult years.

What song plays over the Yellowjacket season 2 episode 1 credits?

‘Cornflake Girl’ by Tori Amos brings us into the Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1 credits. The tune accompanies the last we see of Shauna who’s been keeping one of Jackie’s ears around. Right at the end, she takes a bite while the song is playing, a creepy foreshadowing of what might be to come.

