Yellowjackets fan theory was correct, until the script was changed

Fan theories can be pretty wild sometimes, bordering on the ludicrous, but sometimes the fans get it absolutely spot on. For avid viewers of the hit TV series Yellowjackets, their theories about the identity of Adam was correct, until the writers changed their mind during the scriptwriting process.

Yellowjackets exploded onto the small screen when the drama series premiered in late 2021, and fans are chomping at the bit for the Yellowjackets season 2 release date to arrive. In the meantime, all sorts of theories and speculation has been flying around with fans trying to get to the bottom of the many mysteries we were left with at the end of the first season.

Turns out one theory wasn’t far off the mark at all. In fact, it was totally correct at one point in the writing process. In an interview with Variety, creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, and showrunner Jonathan Lisco confirmed that fans were agonisingly close to solving one of the mysteries, but the plan for a certain character changed during development.

The Yellowjackets fanbase basically posited that Adam in the present day, was in fact the older version of Javi, one of the only male survivors on the island from the past. Great minds think alike, clearly.

“I can tell you something that they guessed that we chose not to do, which is about Adam,” Lisco teased. “We did entertain the notion that Adam was basically Javi coming back to torment Shauna in a way, or torment the Yellowjackets.”

“We fairly early on dispensed with that idea. It did not feel organically right to us,” Lisco continued. “It didn’t feel to deliver on the promise of what we actually wanted to dramatize with her affair and their marriage.”

“It felt infinitely more tragic to us. It being Javi come back is fun in a way, but it feels a little mustache-twirly, which is not necessarily the place we want to go,” Lyle added.

So, well done fans. You were right on the money at one point with this plot point’s journey from the page to the screen. But sadly, the creators were one step ahead of you.