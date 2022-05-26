Winnie the Pooh horror movie is a thing that’s apparently real

Creators can wait years, sometimes decades, for certain characters or properties to come into the public domain. This means they can get their grubby mitts on them and do with them as they will. 2022 is famously the year that The Great Gatsby has become fair game, but also a beloved children’s character was released from the clutches of Disney in January of this year. That character is Winnie the Pooh, and it looks like someone had a Pooh horror movie locked, loaded and ready to go.

And if the first images that have emerged are anything to go by, that is Horror with a capital H. The title is – of course – Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and we regret to inform you that the rotund yellow bear appears to be the villain in this blood-curdling slasher. The only good news is that he does seem to be wearing pants.

Back to the bad news – Piglet also seems to be in on the grisly action, and he has morphed into a boar with giant tusks. How does director Rhys Frake-Waterfield sleep at night?

Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott star in the low-budget horror movie. It is not yet clear whether the villain is a human serial killer in a Winnie the Pooh mask, or a horrific man-bear hybrid – maybe a science experiment gone wrong?

This really is the kind of story where images speak louder than words, so, you’re going to have to see for yourself. Below is an image of a poor girl innocently enjoying a hot tub, while horror-Pooh and monster-Piglet linger in the background.

We apologise if you have trouble sleeping tonight, but you clicked the link – what did you expect? We don’t yet know when Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will be unleashed – on what will surely be thousands of screens worldwide – but we will bring you updates if we have any.

