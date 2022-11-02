Winnie the Pooh horror movie is coming to theatres next year

Few horror movies have raised our eyebrows of late more than Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The beloved Disney character has been turned into a brutal slasher movie killer, warping our precious childhood memories of the honey-loving bear. Now, finally, we have an idea when it’s out, and we’ll be able to catch it on the big screen, too.

The Hollywood Reporter states that distribution right in the US and Britain have been acquired, with a plan for cinematic rollout to happen in 2023. Stateside, Fathom Events – a company that specialises in genre fare – is handling the monster movie, whereas Altitude is doing so for the United Kingdom. Cinemex and Cineplex are the distributors for Mexico and Canada, respectively.

Fathom is handling Blood and Honey as an event, putting the gory thriller movie on for exactly one day, on February 15, in the states. It’s unclear what strategy the other companies will follow, though starting small and generating scarcity isn’t the worst idea.

The film, produced by Jagged Edge Productions and ITN, is part of the latter’s line of lower budget productions. However, when images first appeared online earlier this year, people became infatuated by the notion of Pooh and Piglet as vigilante murderers.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed the twisted take on A A Milne’s beloved bear. The trailer tells us that it’s set some years after Christopher Robin abandoned Hundred Acre Wood, leaving Pooh, Piglet, ER, and Tigger to fend for themselves. They somehow became animalistic, leading to all the murder you see in the trailer.

Frake-Waterfield has set his sights on Disney movie Peter Pan next. We’re here for the Childhood Favourites Become Monsters Cinematic Universe. Have a look at our guide to the best family movies for other potential candidates.