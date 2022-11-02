Peter Pan is getting the horror movie treatment next

Following the announcement of the upcoming horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey – it looks like another iconic Disney movie is being given the slasher treatment. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, is already prepping for a new movie, Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a gory take on the beloved children’s book by A.A. Milne. The upcoming slasher will show the cute woodland creatures in a new light as a six-foot Pooh, and his sidekick Piglet goes on a murderous rampage through the Hundred Acre Wood after being abandoned by Christopher Robin.

Frake-Waterfield came about the idea after A.A. Milne’s novel fell into the public domain and out of Disney’s hands, reaching the 95-year mark since its publication. And following the viral support of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the filmmaker is already moving full steam ahead, prepping a sequel and working on another horror movie – this time based on the Peter Pan play and novel by J. M. Barrie.

Originally published in 1904, the novel Peter Pan (also known as Peter and Wendy) is already in the public domain in the US. However, the play (and stage adaptations) of the story are in copyright there until 2023. So it, like Winnie-the-Pooh, is pretty much fair game for the horror community to get creative with the beloved childhood characters.

Currently, details on Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare are being kept under wraps. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming theatrical release of the 2023 movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which is set to hit cinemas as a one-day event come February 15, 2023.