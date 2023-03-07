Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 release date speculation and more

What is the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 release date? If you go down to the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise. A bloody one too, because Pooh bear has had enough of everyone’s shit.

Turning the beloved the cartoon character into a horror movie, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey turns Hundred Acre Wood into a massacre. In this telling, Christopher Robin decided to head off to college, and his animal pals didn’t take his leaving well. Once he returns, they’ve becoming something else, and he’ll pay for what he did.

The slasher movie is an unfettered bloodbath, and it’ll be a tough act to follow for any sequel. We’ve had a poke around the local woodland to see what we could gather about the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 release date – here’s what we found.

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 release date speculation

There’s no firm Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 release date, but the film is tentatively scheduled for February 2024. The viral success of the first meant a sequel was planned before the original even opened.

The plan, according to writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield, is to just go bigger and bigger. “We can ramp it up even more and go even crazier and go even more extreme,” he told Dread Central in 2022. “And I’ve got lots of twisted and dark thoughts on what I want to put Pooh and Piglet through, and what scenarios I want to put them in and stuff, which I hope everyone would like.”

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 plot speculation

Honestly, the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 plot could go all sorts of directions. The most obvious is teased in the Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey ending, as Christopher Robin escapes and Pooh continues to murder people.

The sequel could have Christopher try and go on the offensive, bringing back people to head into the Hundred Acre Wood and find his former friends. Or Pooh could leave that area entirely in order to hunt Christopher.

There’s also the question of bringing in more characters from the source material. Tigger is unfortunately out because Disney owns his copyright, but Kanga, Roo, Owl, Rabbit, and Eeyore are fair game. Whatever happens, it’s going to be bloody.

Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 cast speculation

Since it was confirmed before the release of the first, we imagine the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 cast will bring back the surviving stars. That means Christopher Robin and Pooh, though who knows if Piglet comes crawling back.

We expect the Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey 2 cast to be:

Craig David Dowsett as Winnie-the-Pooh

Nikolai Leon as Christopher Robin

That’s everything we have on Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 for the time being. Check out our lists of the best vampire movies and best ghost movies if you want more chills, and our Pixar movies guide will provide some comfort if you’ve enough gore.