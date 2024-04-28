We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Willem Dafoe scared Tom Holland during Spider-Man fight scene

Spider-Man star Tom Holland found Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin terrifying while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home's most brutal fight scene.

Tom Holland fighting Willem Dafoe
Tom Percival's Avatar

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe 

Tom Holland found Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin terrifying while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home’s most brutal fight scene. Holland admitted to finding his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleague ” so scary” during a behind the scenes snippet on the recently released No Way Home Blu-Ray.

In the clip, which has been released online by Screen Rant, we see fight collaborator Jason Spidell describing the fight between the Goblin (Dafoe) and Spider-Man (Holland). Spidell explains they wanted to make Parker’s battle with the most evil Spider-Man villain as violent, brutal, and as, “big as it could be”. The second unit director and stunt coordinator George Cottle then explains which scene scared Holland.

The moment in question comes towards the end of the fight, where Spidey is wailing on the Green Goblin while he’s pinned against a wall. Despite the beating, the deranged villain lets out a maniacal cackle that apparently sent shivers down the spine of everyone on set and made Holland stop his pretend attack on Dafoe to tell his onscreen nemesis, “Woah, that was so scary.”

The Green Goblin has long been considered Spidey’s most heinous villain (although I’ve always had a fondness for Doctor Octopus), with Dafoe’s performance, hailed as one of the best interpretations of the character.

So much so that Sam Raimi was actually criticised when he released his 2002 action movie Spider-Man for covering the actor’s face. Many people claimed he should have left Dafoe unmasked as his manic face was scarier than any mask a costume department could make.

YouTube Thumbnail

Clearly, No Way Home director Jon Watts agreed as he made the decision to do away with Norman’s goblin helmet very early in the MCU movie.

After graduating with an MA in journalism from the University of Salford, Tom set out to make a career for himself in the heady world of entertainment journalism. After spending six years working at UNILAD (and moonlighting at the BBC) where he interviewed the likes of Hugh Grant, Hugh Jackman, and Hugh Bonneville (plus other people not called Hugh) he left to find his fortune as editor at The Digital Fix where he spends his days trying to guess if the MCU's Doctor Doom will be in Avengers Secret Wars, thinking about Spider-Man, and watching Game of Thrones in a desperate attempt to untangle the Targaryen family tree