Wondering where to watch Jurassic Park? Well, worry not because we’ve created this guide specifically to help fans get their dinosaur fix. All five of the existing Jurassic Park movies are available for you to watch via different online platforms ahead of the Jurassic World 3 release date.

So for anyone who does want to know where to watch Jurassic Park and its sequels, we’ve got a little breakdown of each of the five films below, giving you a bit of information about what to expect from each film (if you’ve not seen them yet), as well as a list of places where they can be watched online.

Before long, you’ll be sitting back and thinking “Hey, wait, maybe you shouldn’t open a dinosaur-based theme park, maybe they’ll start eating people” as the characters in the movie go ahead and make the same mistake again, and again, and again, and again… or, at very least, they make the same mistake three times, in fairness they don’t try and open a new park in every movie.

Anyway, here’s where you can watch Jurassic Park and its sequels. Play for Free

Jurassic Park (1993)

This is the film that started it all. With Jeff Goldblum as the iconic Ian Malcolm, a t-rex eating a man on the toilet, and cars driving along the darkened roads as the dinosaurs roam free on a rainy night. You can watch it on the following platforms.

Amazon : not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent.

: not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent. HBO Max : free to all subscribers.

: free to all subscribers. Apple TV : you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV.

: you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV. YouTube: you can buy or rent the movie via YouTube.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Returning to the characters of the first film, The Lost World sees someone trying to reignite the idea behind the dinosaur theme park in order to save InGen (the company that genetically engineered the dinosaurs in the first place) from bankruptcy. Of course, chaos ensues. Here’s where you can watch The Lost World: Jurassic Park:

Amazon : not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent.

: not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent. HBO Max : free to all subscribers.

: free to all subscribers. Apple TV : you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV.

: you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV. YouTube: you can buy or rent the movie via YouTube.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

After a boy becomes accidentally stranded on the island where the Jurassic Park theme park was built, his parents trick Alan Grant (from the first movie) into helping them go and rescue him. It’s available via the following platforms:

Amazon : not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent.

: not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent. HBO Max : free to all subscribers.

: free to all subscribers. Apple TV : you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV.

: you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV. YouTube: you can buy or rent the movie via YouTube.

Jurassic World (2015)

After a gap of fourteen years, the series returned with Jurassic World. The story sees somebody, yet again, trying to create a dinosaur theme park on the Isla Nublar (the setting of the previous movies). What could have been a boring rehash, became an exciting reboot to the popular franchise. Here’s where to watch Jurassic World.

Amazon : not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent.

: not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent. Apple TV : you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV.

: you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV. YouTube: you can buy or rent the movie via YouTube.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The fifth film in the series continues to follow the cast of Jurassic World, and also sees the return of Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, who may not take centre stage this time, but still has an important part to play. This movie sees dinosaurs kidnapped from Isla Nublar to be weaponised and sold on the black market. You can watch it here:

Amazon : not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent.

: not free to Prime subscribers, but available to buy or rent. Apple TV : you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV.

: you can buy or rent the movie via Apple TV. YouTube: you can buy or rent the movie via YouTube.

We hope that this has been a useful guide for anybody planning to go on a dinosaur marathon before the release of Jurassic World: Dominion. The first two films are movies based on books, and if you wanted to listen to the audiobooks as well, both of these can be found on Audible (or purchased individually through Amazon):

Jurassic Park fans might also be interested in checking out our guides on the best adventure movies and the best sci-fi movies if they’re looking to broaden their horizons.