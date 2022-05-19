The Wheel of Time season 2 has wrapped filming

Fans of fantasy movies and sci-fi series will be happy to know that Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time season 2 has just wrapped filming, which means the next instalment of the show is getting ever closer to arriving on the small screen. The TV series, which stars Rosamund Pike, was a huge hit for Amazon’s streaming service, and we can’t wait to see what the weird and wonderful world of the Aes Sedai.

The show, which is based on a popular series of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan, was acquired by Amazon, and first aired on the Prime Video platform in November 2021. We knew before that first season even premiered, that a second season of The Wheel of Time had been given the greenlight, and now, according to the show’s official Twitter account, production on the series has concluded.

With just eight episodes in the first season, and lots of storylines left hanging, The Wheel of Time season 2 can’t come quick enough! There is no release date given yet, but the video on social media does offer some tantalising footage ahead of the new season.

The video, which was posted to the official The Wheel of Time Twitter account on May 18, 2022, is captioned, “That’s a wrap for season 2!” Not giving much away, clearly, but it’s all the good news we needed!

In the clip, we are transported from a dense forest of trees, to a vast desert landscape, which hints at the diverse locations we can expect to see in the forthcoming season. We then see various snippets of behind the scenes footage, including stunt training, prop weapons being created, and table reads of the script.

As the video comes to an end, the director yells, “Cut!” and Rosamund Pike says, “That’s a wrap on season 2” before the whole cast and crew erupt in applause to celebrate completing the shoot.

You can watch all of The Wheel of Time season 1 on Prime Video with an active subscription right now.