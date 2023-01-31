Westworld has a new streaming service, but still no season 5

Roku and Tubi will be picking up Westworld, and many other cancelled HBO Max shows such as more sci-fi and fantasy series like The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, and The Time Traveler’s Wife. Warner Bros new free, ad-supported channels, called FAST, are set to launch on Roku in Spring 2023.

According to a new report in Variety, the Roku Channel will add about 2,000 hours of on-demand content featuring hundreds of Warner Bros’ TV series and movies. That content will come from HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, and TLC. It will also include Warner Bros movies.

Tubi announced a content deal with Warner Bros that will bring 14 WB-branded FAST channels and more than 225 ad-supported VOD titles (over 2,000 hours) to the platform. On Tubi, content will begin rolling out as early as February 1, continuing throughout the month. Tubi will launch three new curated FAST channels – WB TV Reality, WB TV Series and WB TV Family – which will include all seasons of series including Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, The Nevers, Finding Magic Mike, and The Time Traveler’s Wife.

HBO Max will be merging with Discovery Plus, and potentially renamed as just Max, in Spring 2023. How this will affect pricing currently remains unknown. Warner Bros chief David Zaslav told analysts in November that the company would be “aggressively attacking” the low end of the streaming market with its FAST offerings in 2023. “As a company with the largest film and TV library in the industry, we have a unique opportunity to increase our market and drive real value, and we plan to move quickly,” Zaslav said.

Zaslav has made a number of controversial decisions since becoming head of Warner Bros – and by extension HBO Max. The most famous of which is cancelling DC movie Batgirl after it had already been filmed. Zaslav has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to oversee DC movies and TV shows, and they’ve just announced what will be in the first slate.

