Daniel Radcliffe unrecognisable on set of ‘Weird Al’ biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is currently filming a comedy movie based on the career of satirist ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, and new set photos reveal he’s disappeared into the role. Between the wig, moustache, and funky shirt, the former Harry Potter star looks nigh indistinguishable from the popular musician.

In pics taken by E! News, you can see Radcliffe travelling around set in his Weird Al get-up. He’s got a cool camo shirt on, some black trousers, slip-on vans, a killer ‘tache, and of course, a massive curly wig. The scenes Radcliffe’s shooting that day appear to be from the ’80s, when Yankovic’s hair was less than shoulder-length, and the facial hair was in full force.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is directed by Funny or Die filmmaker Eric Appel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Yankovic. It’ll be a feature-length version of a 2010 sketch of the same name, which starred Aaron Paul as the comedic musician. No other major cast members are confirmed just yet, and the film is being produced for the streaming service The Roku Channel.

One of the most popular satirists of all time, Yankovic has been producing parody hits since the ’80s. Doing skits on the radio before producing albums, he broke through with his second full-length LP, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in 3-D. In particular, the single ‘Eat It’, parodying Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’, charted on the Billboard Top 40.

Since then, he’s become a fan-favourite in the worlds of comedy and alternative music. His parodies range from pop hits to nu-metal anthems, and his 2014 record became the first comedy album to debut atop the Billboard charts, earning him his fifth Grammy award.

We'll keep you informed on a release date for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.