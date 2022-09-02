Mike Myers’ neck still hurts from headbanging in Wayne’s World

Earlier this year, Mike Myers spoke to Vanity Fair about some of his iconic roles and scenes. From introducing Beyoncé to Led Zeppelin on the set of Austin Powers, to re-recording the entire Shrek movie in a Scottish accent. And one of Myers’ best comedy movies is undoubtedly Wayne’s World.

Myers discusses basing Wayne’s accent on the Canadian rise – which is an inflection at the end of sentences that make everything sound like a question. He also discusses the Mirth Mobile, with its flame decals coming out of the wheel wells.

Of the iconic Bohemian Rhapsody scene, Myers says; “What I remember most about this was fighting very, very hard for it to be Bohemian Rhapsody, and they didn’t want to do it. They wanted to do Guns n Roses. I love Guns n Roses, but I didn’t have anything funny for it. And then Lorne Michaels [SNL producer] was like; ‘you really want it?’ So Lorne fought for it on my behalf.”

Myers continues; “Dana [Carvey, who plays Garth] talked about five days ago about our neck still hurting from the headbanging. That was easily 200 takes over two nights in … Cerritos outside of Los Angeles. I just couldn’t believe I was in a movie.”

Myers also discusses the director; “What was so much fun about this scene, was the director Penelope Spheeris, who I fought very hard to be the director, even though she didn’t have any comedy credits. She had done The Decline of Western Civilization – a documentary about heavy metal that was so incredibly awesome and authentic. I knew that she would get the heavy metal part of it, and she knocked it out of the park.”

Wayne’s World is a comedy classic that has stood the test of time in the thirty years since its release. Check out our guide to some of the other best 90s movies.