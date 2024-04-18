Ewan McGregor reveals who inspired his ‘Jedi Mullet’

Ewan McGregor has long been a fan favourite in the Star Wars franchise, claiming all our hearts as the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi. Over the years, we have seen the character undergo a handful of makeovers. However, out of all the prequel movies, no one can deny that McGregor’s most memorable appearance as Obi-Wan Kenobi was in the 2002 film, Attack of the Clones. That’s right; we are talking about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s infamous mullet from Episode 2 – which was apparently inspired by a certain disco group.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, McGregor revealed that the Bee Gees played a part in his Star Wars career – pointing out that his mullet from the 2000s was modelled after the famous musicians. “We called it sort of a Jedi Mullet. It was quite inspired by the Bee Gees, I think, really. The Jedi Bee Gees,” the actor said before revealing his disdain for the haircut while also explaining how the do was necessary for the overall story trajectory in the prequel movies.

In the interview, McGregor went on to describe how the mullet, as well as his co-star Hayden Christensen’s (Anakin Skywalker) changed hairstyle in the film, was needed to show the characters ageing. It offered a step towards his future resemblance to the original look of his character in the 1977 film, A New Hope.

“I didn’t like it very much, but I guess there is some sort of progression. Hayden had to go through a similar progression with his hair where it is shorter when you are a padawan then longer at the back,” he said. “Ultimately, in Episode 3, we get onto a haircut which is heading more towards Alec Guinness in Episode 4, you know?”