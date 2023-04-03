Virgin River season 5 could finally reveal this character

There are a few characters we’ve got our eye on for Virgin River season 5, but one we’re still waiting for is Mandy. Jack’s former wife has proven elusive, occasionally mentioned but never seen on the Netflix series. Will she ever show up? Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith suggests so.

In an interview with Glamour on the back of season 4 of the drama series, it certainly seems to him she might be on the drawing board. “There are a lot of great Easter eggs and breadcrumbs that have been left, and we are clocking all of them thoughtfully,” he says when asked about Mandy. “I would say, check out season 5 and see if Mandy makes an appearance.”

We’ll be watching astutely, as will the show’s expansive audience! We don’t know a whole lot about Mandy thus far.

Jack and Mandy weren’t together all that long, getting married before he went to Iraq and divorcing sometime after. He’s been emphatic that Mel is the one for him on the thriller series, but Mandy might have something else to say.

Let’s be honest, she’d be the perfect addition to the Virgin River cast, since her presence would instantly stir up all sorts of feelings. You’d wonder if maybe Jack would be tempted to give their relationship another shot, while Mel maybe gets a little bit competitive. It writes itself, but we’ll have to see what Smith has in store.

We're still awaiting the Virgin River season 5 release date.