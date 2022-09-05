Virgin River season 5 will have a fan-favourite reunion

Hope and Jack are back! Virgin River cast member Annette O’Toole was largely absent from both season 3 and season 4 of the Netflix series, but fans will be relieved to hear that her character Hope isn’t just back, but also set to reunite with Jack (Martin Henderson).

As mayor of the small, idyllic town, Hope has established a motherly relationship with Jack — although he doesn’t always appreciate her meddling in his life and relationships. Although Hope’s tendency for meddling seems to have definitely cooled off since season 1, we imagine that it won’t stay that way for long now that Jack is engaged to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and is expecting a child with her.

Martin teased the highly-anticipated reunion on his Instagram page, as he shared a snap of himself filming with Annette along with a caption that read, “On set shooting season 5 of Virgin River with the uber talented Annette O’Toole for Netflix love — having Jack back in scenes with Hope.” Season 4 of Virgin River dropped in July 2022, while Virgin River season 5 is currently in the process of being filmed.

In an interview with New Beauty, Mel Monroe actor Alexandra gave some insight into what to expect from the upcoming fifth season of the drama series.

“I think this season has started out well and we’re getting into a few episodes soon that are pretty heavy,” she said. “They’re really intense and I think that they’re some of the best episodes we’ve ever done. I never say that either! I think that there’s a high sense of drama that starts to come up this season that it’s going to leave people on the edge of their seats. At least, I hope. I’m excited to get into that.”

All four seasons of the TV series are now available to watch on Netflix. Or, if you want to see what’s going on behind the camera, check out our guide to Virgin River filming locations.