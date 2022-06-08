Vinland Saga season 2 coming January 2023

It’s good news for all you Viking and anime fans because Vinland Saga season 2 now has a release date window. A newly released teaser trailer from the production Twin Engine revealed that the next instalment of the anime series will be hitting our small screens in January 2023.

Vinland Saga is based on the historical manga series of the same name by Makoto Yukimura, and follows the revenge quest of Thorfinn. In the first season of the animated series, which was released in 2019, we saw Thorfinn seeking justice for his father, who was murdered by a band of mercenaries. Thorfinn decides to join their ranks to get close to the man responsible for helming the killing – Askeladd. We left the character in a pretty turbulent time, as Thorfinn was left to face the reality of his revenge and question his life beyond his initial quest.

Understandably, fans have been anxious for Vinland Saga season 2, and its new trailer doesn’t disappoint all of our dramatic expectations. In the clip, we see multiple flashbacks to Thorfinn’s time with Askeladd, new characters, and plenty of pillaging.

You can watch the trailer for Vinland Saga season 2 below:

Shūhei Yabuta, who directed the first season of Vinland Saga, has confirmed that the team of animators who brought Vinland Saga season 1 to life will be returning to work on the next chapter of the TV series. This is promising news, and going by how visceral and dynamic the teaser clip is, it points towards the show looking fantastic in its future entry.

Currently, a specific release date for the upcoming season is still to be confirmed. However, fans can rest easy knowing that the series is on its way and will be available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.