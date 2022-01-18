Vikings: Valhalla trailer has Netflix series bringing bloody war

Vikings: Valhalla, a spin-off from the popular historical show Vikings that ran for five seasons, has a first trailer. The sequel, which is set 100 years after the original run of the series, is coming to Netflix at the end of February.

The official Netflix synopsis reads; “Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).”

“As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”

“Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.”

The trailer starts with the words; “I hear drums,” and the response; “No. Shields.” Vast armies can be seen preparing for battle; “you have been summoned here to avenge the death of Vikings.”

We then hear the line “Bring me England” over scenes of what looks like it might be the Vikings invading via The Thames, tearing down wooden defenses. Blood-stained faces are seen with someone shouting; “This blood is not my blood. It is our blood!”

You can watch the official teaser below;

You can watch Vikings: Valhalla from February 25 on Netflix.

