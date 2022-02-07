Vikings: Valhalla gets final bloody teaser

Vikings spin-off sequel Vikings: Valhalla has a final trailer ahead of its Netflix debut on February 25. Set one hundred years after the original series, it follows legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

These three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. The main action of the series will be provided by war between the Vikings and the English and it looks like no expense has been spared on the lavish Netflix production. The initial run will be eight episodes, but with an investment on this scale, more seasons are likely.

The trailer opens with Leif Eriksson battling his way through a storm at sea. Eriksson and his sister are from Greenland and they meet Prince Harald in Kattegat. We hear the words “The entire North is threatened by the English king” and Earl Godwin (David Oakes) saying “the Vikings are preparing for an invasion.”

Sigurdsson and Eriksson team up to fight, with Sigurdsson admiring Eriksson’s courage. We then see Leif’s sister Freydis say “I’m on a mission to learn my destiny” in a forest full of decapitated heads. We also see her training for battle.

After some scenes of battle, we hear “You are here for your families! You are here for your honour! You are here because you are Vikings!”

You can watch the high-octane trailer below:

Netflix say that; “Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.”

