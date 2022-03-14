Nicolas Cage goes on brilliant rant about loving shortbread

Nicolas Cage turned up to the premiere of the movie in which he plays Nicolas Cage in the Nicolas Cagiest outfit possible. Sporting a red tartan suit from head to toe, when he was asked what was behind this inspired fashion choice, he of course gave the weirdest possible answer.

It turns out that his suit selection was based on…his love of shortbread. Speaking to a reporter on the red carpet, he said; “I really like shortbread, and whenever I’m in England I go get a tin can of shortbread. And I was feeling kinda happy, kinda like I was biting into shortbread. So tonight I wanted to dress like I was a can of shortbread.” It seems so obvious now.

“Actually, I didn’t know what I was gonna wear, you see. I’m in New Orleans filming and working on the Dracula project , and I was like, ‘I have nothing to wear at South by Southwest’, and then I walked to Brooks Brothers and they had a plaid suit and I was like, ‘I knew you guys do seersucker, I didn’t know you did plaid.”

Cage concluded; “And I said, ‘Wow, I’m gonna wear this. And, what’s more, I’m gonna really enjoy that I’m in a plaid suit because I’ve never had one before’. So that’s why.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent had a hugely successful premiere at South by Southwest Festival, and while there are only fourteen reviews posted on Rotten Tomatoes so far – all are positive.

Cage has embraced the comedic side of life recently with the movie in which he plays an exaggerated version of himself, as well as the upcoming comedy-horror Renfield, in which he plays Dracula.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent comes out on April 22, 2022 and while we “weight,” (ho ho) check out our guide to the best comedy movies.