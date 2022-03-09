New trailer for the Nic Cagiest movie ever ramps up the Nic Cage

A new trailer has been released for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the upcoming comedy movie in which Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage. And if it’s possible, it ramps up the level of Nicolas Cage. You will be able to get all of this Nicolas Cage into your eyeballs on April 22, 2022.

The trailer opens with an emotional and despondent Cage, making the decision to quit acting. Nic’s agent, played by Neil Patrick Harris, tells Cage that he’s been offered a million bucks to attend a wealthy gentleman’s birthday party. There is some concern over what Javier (Pedro Pascal) might be expecting from Cage in return for the big bucks.

Javi invites Cage into his Nic Cage room, filled with props and memorabilia and a lifesize statue of Cage’s character from Face/Off. We see a bromance forming between Javi and Nic against the stunning backdrop of what we think is meant to be Majorca (but it was filmed in Croatia). Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz play CIA agents who are surveilling Javi, and they recruit Cage to help the US government bring him down.

Cage struggles with his new mission, because he has bonded so closely with his new friend. However, he also thinks he has a knack for this CIA agent lark and can bring some of his action movie skills to the table.

The Nic Cagiest movie of all time comes at an interesting point in Cage’s career, when he has been receiving critical acclaim for his role in Pig. He’s also recently made horror films Mandy and Color out of Space, which were both well reviewed.

You can watch the trailer below, but be warned that it does contain some choice language;

