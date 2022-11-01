Henry Cavill didn’t know Twilight author wanted him as Edward Cullen

Henry! Where the hell have you been, loca? That’s what I imagine Twilight author Stephanie Meyer saying once she finds out that Henry Cavill only learned he was being considered for the role of Edward Cullen after the first vampire movie was released.

Cavill, who recently announced his departure from the leading role in hit Netflix series The Witcher, made the revelation during an interview with fellow actor Josh Horowitz on a live recording of his Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

When asked if he was envious of Robert Pattinson, who ended up beating him to the role in the romance movie franchise, Cavill responded, “Not at all because I didn’t know about the movie. I didn’t know about them wanting to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool that it is now and so I only found out afterwards. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.'”

As it turns out, Cavill got his big break six years later after being cast as Superman in the 2013 superhero movie Man of Steel. He later went on to become an integral part of the DCEU, appearing in DC movies like Batman vs Superman and the widely-discussed Justice League.

Although it seemed like Cavill hung up his cape some time ago, he reprised his role as the Kryptonian in the recently-released Black Adam, and is also reportedly said to be heading a second solo DC movie tentatively titled Man of Steel 2.

You can catch Cavill next in Enola Holmes 2, which is set to drop on Netflix on November 4.