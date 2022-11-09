True Detective season 4 has started filming

It’s time to turn your TVs on and get ready for a new crime because the hit drama series, True Detective is racing towards our small screens once again. HBO has shared via social media that True Detective season 4, subtitled Night Country, has begun filming as of November 8 2022.

Taking to Twitter, HBO shared the good news to followers, posting a screenshot of the script of the first episode of the upcoming season. Along with the snapshot, the account posted the following caption: “A long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. Production has begun on True Detective Night Country.” The shared script details an exterior shot of the Arctic during the day, with the sun’s light dimming over the icy landscape – very moody, isn’t it?

The script then details a title card for the TV series, telling us that the action will be taking place 150 miles from the Arctic Circle in the town of Ennis on December 17, which is “the last sunset of the year” before Alaska’s famous two-month period of pure darkness.

True Detective season 4 will follow Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as its two lead detectives, Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, as they work to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

And unlike previous seasons of True Detective, which were set in the warm climates of Louisiana and California, Night Country will be a cold and unforgiving affair.

Filming for the chapter is taking place in Iceland and will see the likes of John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, and Aka Niviâna join the cast. Currently, no release date for True Detective season 4 has been revealed just yet – however, considering how production has now started, we are expecting to hear updates soon.

