True Detective season 4 will star Jodie Foster

Oscar-nominated actor Jodie Foster is making her big return to TV. According to Variety, the star is on board to appear as one of the four leading roles in the next instalment of HBO’s popular crime anthology TV series True Detective.

True Detective season 4, currently titled True Detective: Night County, was first announced to be in the works in March 2022. After a series of negotiations, Foster has been cast as one of the leading detectives, Liz Danvers, in a case regarding the mysterious disappearance of six men. The role marks Foster’s biggest TV acting gig to date. Previously, the acclaimed actor has made guest appearances on shows such as The Partridge Family. As a director, she has won accolades, and recognition for helming episodes for series such as Orange Is the New Black, and Black Mirror.

The official synopsis of True Detective season 4 reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Additional details and a release date for True Detective: Night Country haven’t been disclosed yet. However, we know that Issa Lopez (Tigers Are Not Afraid) and Alan Page Arriaga (Fear the Walking Dead) will be penning the upcoming chapter’s scripts.

Along with starring in the leading role, Foster is marked down as an executive producer for the next season alongside the original stars from the series’s first season, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Foster is no stranger to thrillers, having won an Academy Award for her role as the FBI trainee Clarice Starling in the horror movie The Silence of the Lambs, and The Accused. So we are excited to see her return to form and undoubtedly deliver the suspense for True Detective season 4.