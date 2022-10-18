Top Gun 2 star doesn’t think a sequel will happen

Given the unprecedented success of Top Gun: Maverick, which is still in cinemas 4.5 months after release, talk of a sequel has been inevitable. It’s now nearing $1.5 billion at the box office and is still making money every week. However, given that it was over 35 years since the original, and that the sequel was supposed to be something of a swan-song for Tom Cruise‘s Maverick, a sequel isn’t as inevitable as you might think.

One potential option is that another movie is made which focuses on the younger cast of characters that were introduced – including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, and Jay Ellis. However, the younger cast-members are certainly in the dark if this is the case.

Speaking to People Magazine at the Academy Museum gala recently, Jay Ellis said; “I haven’t heard about it, so if you know something, tell me. No, I don’t think there will be. What do I know? Maybe there will be. Maybe there will.”

“I mean, we would all love to work together. We’d love to do it again. We’d love to be with Tom [Cruise] again. We’d love to be in the back F18s again,” he added. “So if we’re lucky enough to do it again, I’m sure every single one of us would be there.”

When Glen Powell was asked about a potential sequel back in August, he said; “It’s really up to Tom. It’s up to Jerry. It’s up to all the powers that be. But if they call me back to Miramar, I’ll be there.”

When Ellis was asked about his thoughts on Cruise going to space for his next project, he responded; “After Top Gun and that experience with him, and his unwavering conviction and how much he focuses on preparation and safety, I’d go anywhere with him. Anywhere.”

