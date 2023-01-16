Top Gun 2 director had photos deleted by the Navy during research

Director Joseph Kosinski has been speaking about the research he did on real Navy aircraft carriers and Naval bases for Top Gun: Maverick. But this led him into trouble, including having his camera wiped for photographing secret things that he wasn’t supposed to.

Speaking to Deadline, Kosinski said; “I had a huge love of aviation growing up. I was building model airplanes, really complex radio-controlled airplanes and flying them around. The first thing I did after getting this job was, I flew out to the Teddy Roosevelt aircraft carrier. I jumped on a Greyhound, which is not the fast jet, but I did get to fly out there and catch the cable, and then I got the catapult launch off the jet.”

Kosinski continued; “When you’re directing the film, you kind of get to become a ‘subject matter expert’, which is the Navy term—the SME—on any subject you want. So, I got to live that dream of being in the Navy for a couple years. I got to go to places that civilians don’t get to go to. I got to see things that no civilian would get to see.”

Kosinski confesses that his research got him into trouble; “I had my camera confiscated at one point. Wiped clean. I took some pictures and maybe captured something I wasn’t supposed to capture, and my camera was quickly returned to me without any photos on it. I got to go to China Lake and shoot in a hangar that is top secret.”

But Kosinski says that the risk-taking by himself and the actors was all worth it; “And it was all in this quest for authenticity. And I think you feel it when you see it, because you don’t feel like you’re in a Hollywood-designed setting. There’s a reality to it. We collaborated with the actual engineers who make the real secret aircraft. It was just a dream come true.”

