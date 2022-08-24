Top Gun: Maverick actor shuts down X-Men casting speculation

Hangman himself, Glen Powell, recently spoke to Variety about Top Gun: Maverick, of course, but also about a certain MCU rumour that has been doing the rounds.

In the interview, Powell says that his parents have seen Top Gun: Maverick 13 times and are happy paying Jerry Bruckheimer’s mortgage at this point. He also says that they went on the Top Gun press tour to the UK – without him – and hung out with Tom Cruise. Powell also confusingly calls Cruise and Bruckheimer “Tom and Jerry.”

When asked about a rumour that Powell is being considered for Cyclops in a future X-Men movie, he responded; “Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, “Dude, are you Cyclops?” No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.” He added on Twitter; “I sound angry and confused, but I promise it’s just confused.” Cyclops was played by James Marsden in the 2000 X-Men movie and its two sequels.

In our interview with Lorne Balfe about the music for Top Gun: Maverick, he was full of praise for Powell; “I’m so happy for Glen. I worked with him a long, long time ago, we were doing short films together. The first time I saw (Maverick) on the big screen, I texted him and said; “you are a movie star.” He really is great on the screen. It’s difficult when you’ve got somebody like Tom Cruise, who is obviously a movie star. But I loved seeing Glen, because it’s definitely changed his career – he’s so great in that role.”

After the phenomenal success of Top Gun: Maverick, it would hardly be surprising if the MCU did come calling for Powell, but for now – Kevin Feige hasn’t picked up the phone.

Powell is taking to the skies once more this year, in Devotion, which is about two Korean War Navy fighter pilots. The movie co-stars Jonathan Majors, who now has an, ahem – major – role in the MCU, as the central villain moving forward.

