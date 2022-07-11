Top Gun 3 is up to Tom Cruise, says Miles Teller

Miles Teller, star of the action movie Top Gun: Maverick, has revealed that conversations with Tom Cruise are being had for a sequel to the high-flying franchise. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor shared how he has had ongoing contact with Cruise since filming the follow-up to the ’80s movie Top Gun, and gave fans the inside scoop on what is happening over at Paramount Studios concerning the future of the IP.

In May 2022, Top Gun 2 took the world and the box-office by storm, earning a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide. The film sees Cruise reprise the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he is tasked with training a new troupe of Top Gun recruits. Among the newbie pilots in the Top Gun 2 cast is Teller, playing the part of Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw – aka the son of Maverick’s late partner and best friend Goose.

Despite being a main character in his own right in Top Gun: Maverick, Teller shared that he has little sway over Top Gun 3. In fact, the sequel’s fate rests on the shoulders of Cruise.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to [Tom Cruise],” Teller explained. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

Since Top Gun 2 is Cruise’s highest-grossing film to date, we are sure both his team and Paramount will be keen on a Top Gun 3. However, no official confirmations on a follow-up film have been announced just yet.

Either way, Teller and Top Gun fans are crossing their fingers for good news from Cruise. There is no denying that Top Gun: Maverick has revitalised the franchise, and cinephiles are hungry for more.

“For him [Cruise] to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors, it’s just been such a wild ride,” Teller said. “And it’s still going.”