Top Gun 2 just overtook Titanic to break another box office record

Tom Cruise has a need, a need for climbing the ladder of the highest-grossing movies. Top Gun: Maverick continues to earn big at the box office, the action movie having just climbed over James Cameron’s Titanic in total revenue earned in the US.

Variety reports that this past weekend, on August 8, Top Gun: Maverick has earned a grand total of $662 million in cinemas across the United States. That trumps the $659 million made by disaster movie Titanic in lifetime gross in North America. This makes the Top Gun sequel the seventh highest-grossing film on American soil, a fine achievement for any Tom Cruise movie.

Surprisingly, Top Gun: Maverick is the first Tom Cruise production to cross one billion dollars. We know; we could have sworn one of the Mission: Impossible thriller movies managed it. Somehow, Cruise finds ways for his Hollywood legacy to grow and expand, now muscling his way into the same league as Cameron, Disney, and the MCU, who make up the bulk of the biggest grossing list.

It’s worth noting that this is just in terms of American domestic earnings. Titanic was a worldwide phenomenon and made well over one billion dollars in non-US territories. Top Gun: Maverick has a great deal of ground to make before sniffing the two billion dollar range.

Don’t count out Cruise, though. In Top Gun 2, he returns as Maverick, leading a group of young Air Force cadets on a dangerous mission. Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell are among the co-stars, and Val Kilmer, who played Iceman in the original, makes a brief appearance in the adventure movie as well.

Joseph Kosinski directed Top Gun: Maverick, and you should still be able to find it in theatres. Have a look at our list of the best spy movies otherwise.