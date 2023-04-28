Tommy Lee Jones loved “getting slammed” by this action movie icon

Tommy Lee Jones is a veteran actor who has appeared in almost 60 movies. Back in 1994, he’s been in less than 30, but he spoke to Entertainment Weekly about some of his roles.

“I have no goals as such when it comes to acting. Each time out is a new goal,” he told them. Jones reflected on some of his roles in critically-acclaimed movies such as The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978) “a great time for me because I enjoyed New York City so much” and movie based on a true story The Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) “I think this has some of my best work.”

Jones calls 1991’s JFK; “One of the most daring things I’ve done. It would have been so easy to play Clay Shaw as a straight villain, but Oliver Stone let me inject some strong elements of humor and shyness into the role.” Jones reteamed with director Oliver Stone for 1994’s controversial Natural Born Killers; “It was a fine little part in a daring film. There was a strong comic element, and it had been a while since I’d done a comedy movie.”

In 1992, Tommy Lee Jones got to work with action movie star Steven Seagal in Under Seige; “I had a lark. Getting slammed around by Mr. Seagal gave me something to show my children with pride — when, of course, they’re old enough to see the film.”

Since 1994, Tommy Lee Jones has appeared in many more classics such as brilliant science fiction movie Men in Black, US Marshals, Double Jeopardy, No Country for Old Men, In the Valley of Elah, The Company Men, the Steven Spielberg movie Lincoln, and Ad Astra.

