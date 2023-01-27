Phoebe Waller-Bridge working on a Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon

Since breaking out in 2016’s Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been much in-demand as both a writer and actor. She has had her fingers in many pies – including James Bond (as a writer), as well as Star Wars and Indiana Jones (as an actor). And now she’s apparently coming for Angelina Jolie’s entire body of work. Waller-Bridge has already worked on a Mr. and Mrs. Smith TV series, and now she’s turning her pen to a Tomb Raider TV series – according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Tomb Raider videogame was first released in 1996, and Lara Croft immediately became an iconic character. Angelina Jolie starred in two movie versions – in 2001 and 2003. A Tomb Raider reboot was released in 2018 starring Alicia Vikander. A sequel has been in development for some time, with Ben Wheatley attached to direct at one stage, then Misha Green.

The Amazon TV project, which is in the development stages, is the latest to stem from Waller-Bridge’s recently renewed overall deal with the streamer. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Waller-Bridge is attached to write the scripts for Tomb Raider. Waller-Bridge does not plan to star in the TV adaptation of the property, but will exec-produce.

Waller-Bridge was previously attached to star opposite Donald Glover in a TV series version of Brad Pitt and Jolie’s action thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith – but the actress departed the show after her vision for the project differed from Glover’s. Waller-Bridge and Glover both starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Waller-Bridge is in-demand and has been attached to quite a few projects that haven’t come to fruition. So, it remains to be seen whether Tomb Raider will make it all the way to air. There has been some precedent recently, with a National Treasure series. Indiana Jones 5 also shows that there’s still an appetite for adventure movies. We will keep you updated with further news regarding the project.