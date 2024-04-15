Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s intense Mad Max chemistry nearly caused a car crash

There’s no denying Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron are two of the most talented actors working in Hollywood today. The pair were absolutely incredible together in the epic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, helping to make it a strong contender for one of the best movies of all time. But apparently, the stars looked so good together, that they actually caused a car crash!

Yes, we know there are lots of car crashes in Mad Max: Fury Road – that’s kinda the whole point of the movie – but this particular car crash happened before a single frame of the thriller movie had even been shot!

In a book which details the making of the Mad Max movie, it has emerged that casting director Ronna Kress was so mesmerised by seeing the beautiful co-stars together and witnessing their instant chemistry, that she crashed her car in the car park after the audition. You have to say, there’s arguably no better testament to any performers suitability for a role than that!

Within the book, titled Blood, Sweat and Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road, the author Kyle Buchanan has assembled some truly brilliant stories behind the production. Our favourite is the fact that Tom Hardy actually spat at the now infamous actor Armie Hammer during his audition for the lead role.

But, this new story of Hardy and Theron’s immediately impressive dynamic is a fascinating one. It’s always eye-opening to learn about the casting process for movies, and how these special on-screen pairings are discovered in the audition room.

How intense was the first meeting of Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron for FURY ROAD? Casting director Ronna Kress crashed her car just looking at them (and sent me the evidence) https://t.co/1q0Dsrx27o pic.twitter.com/rsAiVC57Hc — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 10, 2022

As fate would have it, Hardy and Theron lined up together for a paired audition, and the rest is history. Kress recalls the aftermath of the audition, “I was looking at them, and they looked so unbelievable together – it was perfect.”

It’s bizarre to think what could have been had they not gone with Hardy and Theron for the roles. Indeed, we could have even seen Eminem in the role of Max Rockatansky, which in hindsight, would have been very strange. It’s safe to say they got it right in the end!

Sadly, one person we won’t be seeing in the Mad Max world again any time soon is Charlize Theron, who has been recast for the upcoming Furiosa prequel movie. She has been replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy for that project.