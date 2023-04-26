Even Tom Hanks admits his worst trilogy of movies is “hooey”

You can be one of the best actors of all time, but still have movies that you aren’t necessarily proud of — and Tom Hanks is no exception. Tom Hanks began his career as the face of feel-good movies like Big and Sleepless in Seattle. Still, ever the polymath, he also showcased his exceptional acting abilities in films like Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan: titles that are considered to be among the best movies of all time.

Still, there are certain Tom Hanks movies the actor would rather forget. In an interview with the New York Times, he admitted that among those list of regrettable movies is the Da Vinci Code trilogy, in which he starred.